Michael J. Arougheti Sells 8,476 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $296,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 3,272 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $114,618.16.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

Ares Management stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

