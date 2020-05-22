Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Microchip Technology worth $62,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

