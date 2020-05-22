Mizuho Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $195.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $163.45 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

