Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

