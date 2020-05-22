Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

AMIGY opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.