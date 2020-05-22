Nathaniel Rose Sells 10,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HASI opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 26.82 and a quick ratio of 26.82. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 413,900 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 321,655 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

