National Bank Financial Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

WPM stock opened at C$62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.50 and a 12 month high of C$65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.53%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total transaction of C$2,265,750.00. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Insiders have sold 223,355 shares of company stock worth $10,160,088 over the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

