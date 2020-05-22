National Bank Financial Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$9.69 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

