National Bank Financial Raises Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$215.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB set a C$105.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Franco Nevada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$155.40.

TSE FNV opened at C$201.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$182.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a PE ratio of 211.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$98.29 and a 12 month high of C$214.82.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,386,986. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,706,569.98. Insiders have sold 178,339 shares of company stock valued at $34,387,186 over the last ninety days.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

