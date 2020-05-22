National Bank Financial Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.66. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.42 per share, with a total value of C$75,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,857 shares in the company, valued at C$1,822,702.94. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,258.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,238,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,915,737.26. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,500 shares of company stock worth $995,309.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

