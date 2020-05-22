Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.