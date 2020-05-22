Needham & Company LLC Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.14.

NVDA opened at $351.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

