NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBSE. ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.63.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,833 shares of company stock valued at $152,902. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

