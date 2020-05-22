Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Standpoint Research to Hold

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.48 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.