Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NIU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $7,266,000. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. Dalton Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

