North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$208,113.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.94 per share, with a total value of C$208,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,113.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, with a total value of C$227,325.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$13,980.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$209,124.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$132,650.40.

On Monday, April 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$194,505.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 30,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$202,473.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 29,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$176,482.40.

TSE:NOA opened at C$8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.07. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$198.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

