Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Desjardins raised Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.63.

CDPYF stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

