Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $22.64 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

