NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4,322.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 37,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after buying an additional 751,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

