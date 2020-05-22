NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $392.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $315.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.14.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.57. The company has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $363.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

