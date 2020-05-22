NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $351.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

