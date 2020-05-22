NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $420.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.14.

NVIDIA stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $363.50. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.60. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

