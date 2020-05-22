NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.16.

NVIDIA stock opened at $351.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $363.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

