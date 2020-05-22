NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $410.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.14.

Shares of NVDA opened at $351.01 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4,322.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 37,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $397,526,000 after purchasing an additional 751,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

