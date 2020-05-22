NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $390.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.20. 4,889,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock worth $27,025,985. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $55,241,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

