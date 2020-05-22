NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $295.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $351.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.57. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

