Oakview Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,000. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

