Oddo Securities Lowers Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 990

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oddo Securities from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,368.81 ($18.01).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($15.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,247.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,665.34. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0002148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

