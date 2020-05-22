Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

