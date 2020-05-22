Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 256.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $87.25 and a 1-year high of $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

