Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,541 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.45.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $253.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

