Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 599 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.