Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 303,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

