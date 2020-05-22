Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.50 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,073,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

