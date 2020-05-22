Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.80 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $177.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

