Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,017 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $169.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,250. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

