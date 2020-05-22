Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 80,833 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

