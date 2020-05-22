Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

