Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,274 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.