Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 170,182 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 170,182 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 167,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,924.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 577,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 548,743 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 85,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

