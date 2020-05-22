Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,212 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 468.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of LVS opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

