Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $99.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.