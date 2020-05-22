Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of SYY opened at $52.48 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

