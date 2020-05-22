Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,067,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.