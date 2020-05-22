Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 639.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after acquiring an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 302,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,659 shares of company stock worth $4,615,780 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $164.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

