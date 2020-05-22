Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 46,421 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 309,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

