Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

