Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 252,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,716.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 384,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

