Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.54.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.62 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

