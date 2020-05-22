Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 569,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

